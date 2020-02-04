Father Varkey Kattarath to be declared Servant of God on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All the decks for the cause of beatification and canonisation of Fr Varkey Kattarath, the founder of the Vincentian Congregation, have been cleared and he will be declared the Servant of God on Wednesday. The function, which will bring Fr Varkey Kattarath a step closer to sainthood, will be held at Vincentian Generalate, Edappally at 11 am. The official inauguration of the cause of canonisation will also be held at the function.

According to Fr Sebastian Thundathikunnel, superior general, Vincentian Congregation, the congregation received the nod from the Vatican to begin the procedures for the canonisation of Fr Kattarath. “The Vatican gave the go-ahead following the requests made by the Vincentian Congregation, Ernakulam-Angamaly Diocese and the Syro-Malabar Synod,” he said.

“At a time when the word renaissance is being used by all and sundry, Fr Kattarath was a true propagator of the renaissance. He might have been ordained a parish vicar but was a monk in his heart,” said Fr Thundathikunnel.

The priest, who was born on October 31, 1851, used to lead a monastic life. Fr Kattarath, along with three other diocesan priests at Thottakam near Vaikom, formed Vincentian Congregation on November 20, 1904.