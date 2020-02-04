Home States Kerala

Kerala startups to get biz openings in UK

Selected startups from Kerala will be given opportunities to start a business in the United Kingdom, said British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Selected startups from Kerala will be given opportunities to start a business in the United Kingdom, said British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

The diplomat, who led a top-level delegation of the British government, said this on his visit to the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Kalamassery on Monday. The seven-member delegation held talks with 15 select startups under KSUM. The hosts also gave a power-point presentation on the activities of the KSUM as the Kerala government’s central agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

The delegation, under Pilmore-Bedford, comprised Julie Chappell, managing director, London & Partners; K T Rajan, Deputy Head of Mission Bangalore and Cluster Head – Technology & Innovation; Divya Bajaj, vice-president, London & Partners; Chethan G M, Inward Investment Adviser, Department for International Trade; Rashmi Priyesh, Trade Adviser – Technology, Department for International Trade and Asha Thampi, EA to the British Deputy High Commissioner.

