KK Shailaja: Kerala has taken adequate precautions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state took adequate precautions and adopted preventive measures on a war footing from the moment it received an alert from World Health Organisation (WHO) about the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Health Minister KK Shailaja informed the Assembly on Monday.

Coordination of various departments and agencies has been ensured to fight the deadly virus, she said in a statement that was read out in the assembly. The Health Department geared up to fight coronavirus with the experience it gained in the fight against Nipah outbreak.

“From January 18, the preventive measures had been strengthened. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, an alert was issued and surveillance was stepped up in airports and sea ports,” the minister said.

Shailaja said awareness about the virus was being created through advertisements through radio, newspapers and short videos telecast through TV. Besides, awareness was also being created at cinema theatres, railway stations and bus stands, she added.