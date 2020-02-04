Medical Services Corp to be single channel for supplying drugs

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling a paradigm shift in cancer care in the state, the health department has decided to put in place a single-channel mechanism for supply of drugs and consumables for cancer patients. Consequently, procurement and supply of cancer drugs, antibiotics, and other common medicines used in the treatment of cancer patients at the three cancer institutes and other healthcare institutions will be undertaken by the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL). The new arrangement will come into effect from the 2020-21 financial year.

“Presently, except the RCC in Thiruvananthapuram, other centres are following institution- based procurement mechanism. But this mode of procurement has certain operational hiccups including lack of cost-efficiency. There is also the issue of transparency and ensuring the quality of medicine. A single-channel mechanism could help plug these issues,” said a health department official.

However, a health department circular dated January 29 states KMSCL has been asked to explore the possibility of using the technical expertise of the National Cancer Grid and other premier cancer institutions in the country while procuring cancer drugs.

“Procurement policies and procedures shall be designed to ensure timely, efficient and cost-effective procurement. A management system for procurement will be put in place to manage the evaluation, selection and finalisation of formal bids with suppliers and other matters related to procurement,” it said.

A six-member technical committee headed by the RCC director will be constituted for the purpose. And the panel is entrusted with the task of developing policies and procedures for use and distribution of medicines along with promoting effective intervention to improve medicine use. At the institutional-level, there will be a technical cum indent preparation committee.

The new procurement policy also envisages setting up a state pharmacovigilance committee for conducting root cause analysis of oncology drug-related problems and a drug distribution management system for distribution of drugs in cancer care institutions and other health facilities to improve the overall efficiency.