Kerala to seek Centre’s help after China universities call students back amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following reports that some universities based in China were contacting their students based in the state and asking them to return to the country, the state health department has decided to intimate the Centre on the development.

It may be noted that in China, where the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak was first reported, the death toll has risen to 460 now.

“The government has taken note of the reports that say some universities based in China contacted their students here regarding their return. This will be brought to the attention of the Centre. The state will persuade the Centre to contact the Chinese government and bring clarity,” said Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday.

Advisories issued

To bring in more clarity to the prevention and control activities against the nCoV, the health department released an advisory for tourism, education and animal husbandry departments. They have been asked to conduct a meeting with stakeholders to ensure capacity building and form a cell to facilitate activities as per guidance.

Animal husbandry

The department has been asked to identify animals in nCoV-isolated households and quarantine them till the isolation period of the family ends. Fodder and water should be ensured. Unusual signs, symptoms or death of pet animals should be reported.

Tourism

Hotel/resort/homestay/lodges and others were asked to keep a register of all travellers arriving through Wuhan or any nCoV-affected country. The stakeholders are also asked to prepare multi-language dos and don’ts leaflets with helpline numbers.

Education

The department has been asked to ensure that students/staffers from families of Wuhan returnees should not attend classes. Every Monday, awareness sessions will have to be held in schools. The health department on Wednesday conducted research to assess the level of compliance among those who are in home isolation. After assessing the net result, the department said that 84 per cent registered a high level of satisfaction about their home isolation.