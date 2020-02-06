Home States Kerala

Singer Yesudas' brother found dead in Kochi backwaters

A relative lodged a complaint with the police after he did not return home on Tuesday night.

K J Justin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, K J Justin, 62, younger brother of legendary singer K J Yesudas, was found dead in backwaters near DP World's International Container Terminal in Vallarpadam, Kochi. 

Justin was reported missing since Tuesday night. Justin, along with his family was staying in a rented house at Kakkanad. A relative lodged a complaint with the police after he did not return home on Tuesday night.  "A body was recovered from backwaters in Vallarpadam on Wednesday evening. The Mulavukad police have registered a case for unnatural death. Following a suspicion, an inquiry was conducted considering the similarities to the missing person. Later, the relatives of Justin identified this body as that of Justin," said an officer with Mulavukad police.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested this as a case of suicide. "Justin was in severe depression and mental trauma following the death of his elder son three years ago.  Hence it is suspected that he may have taken the extreme step following the trauma," said the officer.

The post mortem was completed by Wednesday noon and the body is kept at the mortuary of Ernakulam General Hospital. The funeral will be held on Friday after Yesudas arrives from Chennai, said the police official. 

Justin is the son of late Augustine Joseph and Elizabeth. Jiji is his wife. 

He is survived by wife Jiji and a 10-year-old daughter.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Kerala's 24 hour helpline numbers: 
Maithri - 0484-2540530, Chaithram- 0484-2361161.

