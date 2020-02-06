Kerala goes north with cases of illegal mining in South

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Organised mafia networks continue to rule the roost in Kerala’s mining sector (both major and minor minerals) which recorded 7,797 cases of illegal mining in 2018-19 whereas neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had only 4,101 and 113 cases registered, respectively, during the same period.

Even Andhra Pradesh with 7,644 cases and Telangana with 6,553 cases had recorded fewer number of cases than Kerala, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Mines.

Mining mafia has spread its tentacles in the state at a time when the sector has generated a revenue of Rs 171 crore for the state exchequer in 2018-19 compared to Rs 152 crore in 2017-18. Officials are of the opinion that the activities of the mafia have gone up drastically in the state after the number of licensed quarries was cut short to 728 in 2018 from 3,250 in 2015 following new rules that mandated Environment Clearance (EC) for all mines and quarries functioning in the state.

While the state intelligence has confirmed the increasing activities of the mafia in the mining sector post August 2018 flood, officials with the Mining and Geology Department says that they have heightened surveillance which has resulted in the registration of more cases.

“The data may not reflect the actual illegal mining taking place in the state. We record all incidents pertaining to unauthorised activities in licensed quarries and mines in the state. Even mining of minerals over and above the permitted quantity from a licensed mine is marked as illegal activity. Overloading of lorries with stones from quarries is also registered as an illegal activity,” said Directorate of Mining and Geology Director K Biju.

Kerala has also put to use the Mining Surveillance System (MSS) to detect illegal mining in the state. The system had sent alerts on five incidents and detailed inspection was conducted in three places where illegal mining was suspected. The MSS is used for facilitating the state governments in detection of illegal mining. Through this system, triggers are sent to respective state governments for verification in the field through district-level officials.

What is mining surveillance system?

The MSS was developed by the Union Ministry of Mines through the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics to use space technology for helping state governments curb illegal mining activities. MSS is a satellite-based monitoring system. Any unusual land use change activity observed on satellite imagery in a zone up to 500m from the boundary of the leased mining area is captured and flagged as ‘Triggers’.

