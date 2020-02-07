Coronavirus: Kerala lifts state calamity alert as no positive cases were reported recently

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Friday withdrew the 'state calamity' warning issued in the wake of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) scare as no new positive cases of infection have been detected over the last few days, even as over 3,000 people are still under observation.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said as of today 61 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

ALSO READ: 80 Indian students still in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, says S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

India's all three positive coronavirus cases so far-- reported from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts-- are Keralite students, two of them medicos, of a university at Wuhan, the epicenter of the nCoV.

The state had on February 3 declared the novel coronavirus epidemic as a "state calamity" with a third student testing positive for the infection.