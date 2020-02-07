'Death of Gandhi' on Kerala budget cover; artist elated

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tom Vattakuzhy, the Muvattupuzha-based artist is elated like never before. After Rahul Gandhi and Kanhaiya Kumar, now Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has used his painting 'Death of Gandhi' image as the cover of the state budget to make a political statement against the NDA-led union government.



"Painting has the power to grasp the pulse of society and document the changing times. It demands a visual sensibility to understand the deep meanings of the platform. When a state budget itself used the painting, it is a recognition to the art form and the artist," said Vattakuzhy.



Finance department officials have contacted him a month ago seeking his permission to use the image in the budget document.



Tom Vattakuzhy

"The painting is the result of several research. As history painting has never been a prevalent art form in India, it is an immense pleasure to see a government setting a good precedent. Most of the times, artists portrayed Gandhiji at their personal level. At a time when history and culture are being mutilated in the country, I wanted to make a lasting impression in every Indian's mind through the image," he said.



The history painting born back in July 2019 has previously used by national leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Kanhaiya Kumar in their protest against the union government policies. However, Vattakuzhy has complained about the lack of credit for the artist while using the image. "When tall leaders like them act like a common man, it is a let down for the artist. The image shared like wildfire in the past few months culminating in the selection to the budget document. In that sense, the recognition is an example of visual literacy which will aware the art in the public," he added.



The 53 year-old artist completed his studies at Visva-Bharati University is Santiniketan and Baroda University.