‘Obstructing SC order execution akin to acting against court’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday said any faction interfering with the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in the Church case was in fact acting against the apex court’s verdict. A division bench comprising Justice A M Shafique and Justice Mary Joseph said the Supreme Court had settled the law over the disputes in Malankara church and said only the Malankara Metropolitan could perform duties related to the management of the church’s properties.

The bench made the observation while closing a petition filed by Orthodox faction seeking a directive the chapels under the Piravom church to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.The court said chapels formed an integral part of the church. The necessary order had been passed and Orthodox vicar had taken over the administration of the Piravom church,

it said.