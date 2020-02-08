Dileep receives lab report on visuals of attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court, which is hearing the 2017 actor abduction case, handed over the report received from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, which verified the authenticity of the visuals of the attack, to actor Dileep on Friday.

Dileep had approached the CFSL last month to verify the visuals following the Supreme Court’s directive.

The two police officials tasked with bringing the report from the Chandigarh CFSL reached the court anmd the report was then handed over to Dileep’s counsel. The trial court also directed the counsel to begin the cross-examination of the witnesses from next week. Dileep had earlier approached the apex court seeking a copy of the visuals of the attack.

Denying his request, the court had asked him to seek the CFSL’s help to clear his doubts related to the authenticity of the visuals. Later, Dileep had approached the SC requesting that the trial be stayed until the lab report was received. The court had then asked CFSL to expedite the verification and allowed Dileep to cross-examine the witnesses only after receiving the report.

Three witnesses examined on Friday

On Friday, the trial court examined three witnesses, including actor Remya Nambeeshan. Remya reached the court around 10.45am and was examined for nearly one-and-a-half hours. Later, Sujith, the driver of filmmaker Lal, was examined. In the afternoon session, Remya’s brother Rahul was examined.