Sale of CFLs, filament bulbs to be banned from November

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to conserve power, the government has decided to ban the sale of compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) and filament bulbs from November 2020, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac announced in the budget speech on Friday. The government had distributed 2.5 crore LED bulbs last year.

Only LED bulbs will be used for street lights and lighting in government institutions. Assistance will be given to initiatives like zero filament at Peelicode for energy economy.

The outlay for the power sector is Rs 1,765 crore. The KSEB will implement projects to generate 500 MW solar power in 2020-21. For this, roof top solar scheme will be intensified, he said.

“The KSEB plans to generate 250 MW power from roof top solar projects this year. Apart from this, 92 MW power will be generated from the floating solar project at NTPC, Kayamkulam. A 50 MW solar project will be implemented at West Kallada.

“The 150 MW solar park in Kasaragod will be completed this year. Apart from this, small solar projects with installed capacity of 2-3 MW will be implemented at various places,” said KSEB corporate planning chief engineer G Pradeep.