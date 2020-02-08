Teen’s painting on invisible labour of women gets mention in budget speech

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Anujath was busy preparing for his annual Class 9 mathematics exam, least bothered about the Kerala Budget, on Friday. He is proud, he says. But if only the circumstances were different.

On Friday, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac mentioned Anujath’s painting titled ‘My Mother and Mothers in the Neighbourhood’ while presenting the budget allocation for women empowerment. While he gets recognition from all corners of the world, Anujath lost his mother Sindhu to ill-health on November 14 last year and the family is yet to recover from the untimely demise.

His father Vinaylal is over the moon that Anujath’s painting was highlighted for its theme. “What I am most proud of is its theme. He drew that painting when he was 10, yet it conveys a great message. We used to tell him about the efforts taken by his mum and all mothers around him in nurturing their children,” said Vinaylal.