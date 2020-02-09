Never waste opportunity to serve, says Amritanandamayi

Home States Kerala

On Saturday, Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram saw a huge rush to seek Amma’s blessings.

Mata Amritanandamayi delivers a spiritual discourse to devotees during the Amritolsavam 2020 celebrations at Brahmasthanam temple, Kaimanam in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Saturday, Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram saw a huge rush to seek Amma’s blessings. Amritanandamayi is in the capital for a two-day visit to the Ashram in Kaimanam as part of the‘AnanthapuriAmritholsavam-2020’. On the second day of the visit, various VIPs including V S Sivakumar, MLA, former minister Surendran Pillai, G Santhosh, DIG Prisons, BJP leaders Raman Pillai and V V Rajesh arrived at the ashram to greet Amma. 

While addressing the devotees, Amritanandamayi urged her devotees to never waste an opportunity to serve. “The entire world looks up to those who have the heart to do selfless service. May the flowers of innocence and selfless service remain in your lives without fading. We truly begin to grow when we give more than we take from the world. In fact, we receive what we give selflesslessly. We should strive to see divinity in all living beings and love and serve them as god,” she said. 

“Unfortunately, today, we have learned to fly like a bird and swim like a fish. But we have forgotten how to walk and live like human beings. Our heart is like a parachute. If it opens, we can save ourselves and even others. On the other hand, if it fails to open, we will be in trouble. If we could only begin to consider the needs of others before our own, we would be able to transform this entire Earth into heaven,” she added. Pooja and other rituals as part of the festival are underway at the temple on the premises of the ashram. Amritanandamayi will leave for Vallikavu Ashram in Karunagappally on Sunday. 

Mata Amritanandamayi
