RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away at Kerala

PALAKKAD: RSS ideologue P.Parameswaran, 93 died at Mayyanur near Ottappalam on Saturday midnight at 12.30 am.

Parameswaran who was a thinker, writer and director of the Bharatheeya Vichar Kendram had been undergoing treatment at the Padinjarekara Ayurveda Hospital in Palappuram, Ottappalam for the last few months.

He was scheduled to leave for Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

On Saturday night, he had shifted to the house of K.Shashikumar, secretary of the Nila Seva Samithy in Mayyanur where he died. The body will be taken to Kochi on Sunday.

He had served the political and social spheres in Kerala for the last few decades.

To his colleagues and friends, he was Parameswarji.

Recently, Nagaland Governor P.S.Sreedharan Pillai came at the Padinjarekara Ayurveda hospital in Palappuram and spent some time with Parameswaran.

Parameswaran had played a pivotal role in spreading the influence of the Bharatheeya Jana Sangh in the Kerala politics where the LDF and the UDF hold complete sway.

However, he had left electoral politics and chose to spend a simple life devoting his life to spirituality.

He had taken up an advisory role for the RSS.

He was also the president of the Vivekananda Centre in Kanyakumari.

It was during his college days that Parameswaran had been attracted to the Jana Sangh.

He had concentrated in the Thiruvananthapuram area for his political activity. It was from here that he had also served as the Director of the Bharatheeya Vichar Kendra.

He did his pre-degree from the S.B. College, Changanassery and attained his degree from the University College, Thiruvananthapuram. He passed the BA (hons) with a first rank and bagged the gold medal.

P. Parameswaran was born to Parameswaan Elayath and Savithri Antharjanam at Thamarassery Illam at Muhamma Kayippuram in Allapuzha in 1927. He was also a member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's law-making body.

He had been awarded the Padmasri in 2004 and the Padmavibhushan in 2018.

He had also written a number of books like Sree Narayana Gurudevan Navodhanathinte Saradhi, Navodhanathinte Pravachakan, Marx and Vivekananda, Marxilninnniu Maharshiyilekke, Sree Aravindan Bhaviyude Dharshinikan, Glasnost, Perestroika and Indian Communism and Hindu Dharma and Indian Communism among others.

He had also received many awards like the Kerala Sahithya Academy Endowment award, Hanuman—Poddar, Amrithakeerthi, Hindu of the year, Vidhyadhiraja Darshana among others.