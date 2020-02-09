Two arrested for selling rented cars to terrorist groups

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major breakthrough with regard to terrorism-related cases, Kottayam West police on Saturday arrested two persons who sold vehicles to terrorist outfits in Tamil Nadu. The accused were identified as Illyas, 37, of Puthenveettil house, Vadanappalli, Thrissur, and K A Nishad, 37, of Cheriyamparambil house, Aluva.

According to police, the accused hired premium vehicles from various parts of the state and sold it to a terrorist outfit led by Muhammed Rafique aka Rafique Bhai, who had undergone imprisonment in connection with the Coimbatore blast case. He is also an accused in the case that was registered for making death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. Police said the accused have already supplied 11 cars and a two-wheeler to Rafique in the past one year.

The accused contacted persons who offer vehicles on rent after seeing advertisements on online portals like OLX. The accused also used fake identity cards to hire vehicles like BMW, Innova Crysta etc. Kottayam West police had registered a case in connection with a missing Innova Crysta from its limits and investigation into the case led the team to the accused, said police. The arrest was made following a tip.

Accused

