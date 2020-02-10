Government ready to run aided schools: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's reply to managements

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the state government will not be cowed down by the threat of some aided school managements that they are ready to hand over the schools to the government on a rental basis if it insists on getting prior approval before creating new posts in schools. The government is already paying the salaries of the school staff and paying the rent will incur only a small amount, he said.

“Some of the managements are trying to threaten the government,” the CM said while inaugurating a public meeting as part of the state meet of the Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) in Alappuzha on Sunday.

The government doesn’t believe all managements are violating the government norms. “However, some managements have been creating new posts after exaggerating the number of students on their rolls. It cannot be allowed. Hence, the government issued the direction that the managements must create new posts of teachers only with its concurrence,” CM said.

“A few managements have threatened the government that they are ready to hand over the schools to the government on rent. The government is already paying the salaries of all employees of aided schools. A small amount will be additionally needed to pay the rent to the managements. The government is ready to accept the suggestion,” he said.

The role of aided managements in the education sector cannot be ignored. “However, some managements function only for monetary benefits, which should be avoided. The government has no plans to take over any schools, but the illegal activities will be controlled.”

Pinarayi also said the state employees were entrusted with census duty in the past and this time too, they must cooperate with the duty.

“But the census work should not be linked to the National Population Register (NPR) or any other move of the Central government. The government has already declared that the NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in the state. The teachers should cooperate with the census as they had done in the past,” Pinarayi said.