India Skills Kerala 2020: Wild card entry allowed in five disciplines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wild card entry option has been introduced across five disciplines in the ongoing India Skills Kerala 2020. This option will allow eligible contestants to directly enter at this stage of the competition.

The multi-tier competition is being organised by the Industrial Training Department (ITD) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), under the auspices of state labour and skills department.

The categories that were allowed wild card entry are cloud computing, print media technology, IT software solutions for business, IT network systems administration and jewellery work.

The option won’t be available for those who contested in the initial rounds of the competition. Venues for the competitions are Government Polytechnic Institute of Printing Technology, Shoranur (printing technology), Government ITI, Kalamassery (jewellery) and IIITM-K, Thiruvananthapuram for the other three categories. Those born on or after January 1, 1996 can apply for the cloud computing contest and for the remaining skills, applicants should have been born on or after January 1, 1999.

Winners will qualify to contest in the state-level finals to be held in Kozhikode. Thos e interested should appear at the centres before 9 am on February 15 with documents like original Aadhaar card and a passport-size photograph. For details, contact: 9495831832, 9447974001.

