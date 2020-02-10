Home States Kerala

Man, sons drown in temple pond in Kerala

Selvaraj, his wife Subbalekshmi and their sons had come to Kadakkal to attend their friend’s marriage.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A father and his two sons, who reside in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, met with a watery grave in Kadakkal temple pond in Kollam on Sunday. Selvaraj, 49, his sons Sunder S Raj, 22, and Sounder S Raj, 17, residents of Kariamanikkyapuram street in Nagercoil, are the deceased.

Selvaraj, his wife Subbalekshmi and their sons had come to Kadakkal to attend their friend’s marriage. After the function, they went to the temple at Altharamoodu.

The three men went to swim in the pond while Subbalekshmi waited nearby feeding the fish. That was when the mishap occurred.

Hearing the cries of Subbalekshmi, the local people rushed to the place but could do nothing.
Later, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were informed and they fished out the trio from the pond. Sources said the three were found stuck in the mud. They were rushed to the Taluk Hospital in Kadakkal, but could not be saved.

The family hailed from Paravur in Kollam district and has been residing in Nagercoil for the last several years.

