Maramon Convention against Citizenship Amendment Act

Mar Thoma Church supreme head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan said people should see god in others.

CAA Protests

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Maramon Convention, the biggest gathering of Christians in Asia, has announced its stance against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), saying they would pave the way for religious and caste divide in the country.

Delivering the presidential address at the opening of the convention’s 125th edition on Sunday, Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa, president of the Mar Thoma Evangelical Association, the organisers of the convention, criticised the Centre over the legislation. “The Mar Thoma Church is against CAA and NPR,” said the Episcopa.

Inaugurating the 125th Maramon Convention, Mar Thoma Church supreme head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan said people should see god in others.

“People should see and feel god in other living objects,” the metropolitan said, adding god created all living objects, including human beings, and they have equal rights for existence and opportunities.
Episcopas of the Church Geevarghese Mar Theodosios, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulos, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Tithos were present at the opening ceremony.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, MPs Anto Antony and N K Premachandran, MLAs Veena George, Raju Abraham, Mathew T Thomas, K U Jenish Kumar and P C George, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien, former MP Francis George, former MLAs K Sivadasan Nair, Malethu Saraladevi and P C Vishnunadh, district panchayat president Annapoornadevi, vice-president George Mammen Kondoor and sabha trustee P P Achenkunju were present on the occasion.

