RSS outfit devises plans to connect with Muslims in Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In A strategic move aimed at countering the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act campaign in the state, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has devised plans to reach out to the Muslim community in Kerala. MRM is an independent organisation under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Though MRM leadership has denied any political motive behind its community-outreach programme, sources said the organisation has chalked out various programmes to connect with the Muslims who have been voting for the LDF or the UDF.

Writer, political observer and social critic M N Karassery said the MRM’s heightened activities could possibly create an impact in the state.

“Let us wait and watch. However, we should not forget that many prominent Muslims are already associating with BJP at various levels in the state,” he said.

Sources in the BJP said MRM national leaders were in Kerala and had interacted with the state-level leaders to chalk out a detailed action plan to win over the community and counter the propaganda that the BJP and the RSS were anti-Muslim.

“We will work as a charity and welfare organisation among the Muslim community in Kerala. Our focus will be to dispel negative campaigns being spread by the LDF and the UDF on CAA. We will undertake a door-to-door campaign to clear Muslims’ concerns on CAA. Rather than organising public functions, we will focus on person-to-person interaction so that we can really get to know the concerns of our community members,” said MRM state president Ummer Farooq.

He said a 200-member core team has been formed for the campaign. “We will be interacting with the community to understand the real issues and take up their concerns with the national leadership,” said Farooq.