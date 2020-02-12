Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly passes Right to Burial Bill

The law ensures funeral of a parishioner in cemetery belonging to his or her parish

Published: 12th February 2020 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legislative assembly unanimously passed the Kerala Christian (Malankara Orthodox- Jacobite) (Right to burial of bodies in cemeteries) Bill 2020 on Tuesday. Law Minister A K Balan said the law that ensured the funeral of a parishioner in cemeteries belonging to his or her respective parish was only applicable to Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and Jacobite Syrian Christian Church. The law is applicable from January 7.

The minister gave the clarification after concerns that the proposed law gave an impression that it was universally applicable to all Christian denominations. The president of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council Cardinal George Alencherry and leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had sought clarity on the issue. The government introduced an ordinance that gave parishioners the right of funeral in the family vault in the first week of January. The law minister spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who tabled the subject committee recommendations in the assembly. According to Balan, the subject committee had made suitable amendments incorporating all concerns raised.

“The law is a continuation of the Supreme Court verdict and it should not be construed as the government is trying to torpedo the verdict,” said Balan.The government intervened after the century-old feud between two factions led to delay in funerals at parishes under the possession of the Orthodox Church.The issue refused to die even after the Supreme Court directed Jacobites to hand over total control of their churches to the Orthodox faction on July 3, 2017.

TAGS
Right to Burial Bill Kerala Assembly
