‘Will seek legal recourse if govt amends Right To Education Act’

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the school managements here on Tuesday.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The aided school managements in the state will seek legal recourse against the state government if the latter issues any order amending the schedule of the Right To Education Act for changing the existing teacher-student ratio of 1:30.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the school managements here on Tuesday. The meeting was called after the state government hinted at strong action against some aided school managements for irregular appointment of teachers after showing an inflated number of students. The meeting also sought the government to hold a high-level meet with the managements soon to sort out the ongoing issue.

“The managements are appointing teachers in a 1:30 ratio as per the rules under RTE Act. It the government changes it, we will have to challenge it in the court. The government should convene a meeting soon to sort out the issue,” said Aided School Managements’ Association secretary Nasar Edarikode.

