Arrears in revenue collection stood at Rs 14,904.91 crore in 2018, says CAG report

The audit on Motor Vehicles Department found that the latter failed to collect green tax worth Rs 48.70 lakh.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrears in revenue collection of state government under selected heads in  2018 financial year stood at Rs 14,904.91 crore, says the CAG report tabled in the assembly on Wednesday. This points to huge arrears when all the collection heads are considered.

“Ineffective implementation of the systems for realisation of arrears of revenue such as prompt reporting of arrears to the Revenue Department and pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the arrears were the main reasons for the huge pendency,” the report said.

Arrears of Rs 5514.14 crore were pending for more than five years in eleven departments. 

The total revenue receipts of the government for 2017-18 amounted to Rs 83,020.14 crore as against the previous year’s Rs 75,611.72 crore. 69 per cent of this was raised by the state through tax revenue- Rs 46,459.61 crore, and non-tax revenue- Rs 11,199.61 crore.

Of the revenue receipts,  30 percent was from the Central Government as state’s share of divisible union taxes - Rs 16,833.08 core, and grants-in-aid, Rs 8527.84 crore.

Non-levy of Integrated Goods and Services Tax of Rs 46.54 crore in the inward supply of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) led to a loss of Rs 23.27 crore to the state. Distilleries and bottling units in the state bring ENA from other states to manufacture IMFL.

The audit on Motor Vehicles Department found that the latter failed to collect green tax worth Rs 48.70 lakh.

After a query by the audit team, the department informed that Rs  16.92 lakh was collected. Green tax for light transport vehicles is Rs 200 a year and for non-transport vehicles Rs 400 for every five years.
The Ernakulam sub-registrar office failed to collect Rs 11.06 crore due to non-registration of 237 agreements between apartment owners and builders, the report said.

