Bureaucratic shake-up gets Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to appoint Local Self-Government Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department. The Cabinet on Wednesday issued its nod for minor bureaucratic reshuffle. LSGD (Rural) Principal Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will be the new LSGD Principal Secretary.

Planning and Economic Affairs Principal Secretary A Jayathilak will be given additional charge of Principal Secretary, Power Department. He will continue to hold other additional charges except that of PWD Principal Secretary. Power Secretary B Ashok has been made Secretary of Water Resources Department.

He will continue to hold additional charge of MD, Kerala Water Authority. Kerala House Resident Commissioner Puneet Kumar and SC/ST Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Garg were mutually transferred. Puneet will hold additional charge of Industries Principal Secretary (II).

IPS officer Vikramjit Singh, , will be posted as Deputy Managing Director, KIIFB. He will hold additional charge of Chief Operating Officer, Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Ltd.

In place of Manoj Joshi, who went on central deputation, Finance Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will be posted as member of 6th State Finance Commission.