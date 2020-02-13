Chief auditor flags Keltron nexus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CAG report pointed out the questionable practices followed by Loknath Behera from the time when he was the ADGP in charge of modernisation in 2015. The report found instances in which he colluded with Keltron in fixing prices, selecting bidders and even changing some of them to suit the requirements which are not in compliance with the guidelines Central Vigilance Commission.

Some of the payments were made when Behera became SPC. The report pointed out that he even defended Keltron in the tender procedures. But the excuse of limiting bidders for safety reasons was not acceptable to CAG as there were contrary evidences to negate the claim.

CAG cited procurement of GPS-based communication system, voice logger system, X-ray baggage inspection system, security equipment for Sabarimala to show the unholy nexus.

It had correspondences made by Keltron by including the name of Behera and the role he played in the tendering process. It recommended government to ensure the police department resorts to transparent procurement processes by adhering to provisions of Stores Purchase Manual and guidelines of CVC.