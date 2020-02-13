Home States Kerala

Many Covid-19 home quarantined people go out, violate protocol

On the third visit, they made it clear I can’t do it there since I am in quarantine and suggested that I visit a government hospital instead.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Asymptomatic COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) persons, who had recently been to China or other corona-affected countries and kept in mandatory 28-day home quarantine, are violating health protocol by freely mingling with outsiders. When TNIE spoke to half a dozen of these persons, five of them revealed they had indeed ventured outside the confines of home and met people. However, most of them lied about the actual date on which the home quarantine started --  claiming they had completed  the 28-day period. But health officials were able to prove that they had made up the dates.

Their side of the story
Even persons, who stay put at home, brazenly violate the health protocol. “I am an asthma patient. I twice went to a private hospital for getting an injection and nebulisation. On the third visit, they made it clear I can’t do it there since I am in quarantine and suggested that I visit a government hospital instead. But I chose to return home and got it done (nebulisation) myself,” said a girl, 19, who is studying medicine at Sichuan University in China. According to her, she had gone out and met friends and relatives as the quarantine period had got over. But her health records with the local primary health centre shows she was put in quarantine as late as on January 29.

Similarly, a 20-year-old youth doing medicine in China was driving his vehicle when TNIE called him. He said, “Quarantine period was like a prison term and I’m greatly relieved that it is over.” But it emerged that he was put in quarantine only on January 23, which means there is one week more to go.

A 22-year- old woman, who had been in China along with her husband,  revealed she had visited a bereaved family here. She had been quarantined along with her three-year old son on January 24. Similarly, a 33-year old, employed as purchase manager in China, said he is still in home quarantine. “It is like jail. I was stationed in China, some 1,000 km from Wuhan, the epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak. Unable to confine myself indoors, I had gone out in my car but did not mingle with people,” he said.
All of them revealed they didn’t adhere to health protocol. “How can you stay away from visiting friends and relatives?” said one of them.

‘14-days enough’
Malayali medical students from Chinese varsities make up a chunk of those in home quarantine and they are at pains to convince family members and relatives that the 14-day quarantine period is more than enough. “The globally accepted norm is 14-day quarantine. Twenty-eight days are a bit too much and it affects one’s mental condition. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US and European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) have stipulated 14-days,” said a home quarantined medical student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp