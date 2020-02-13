Notice served on Ibrahim Kunju for interrogation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Works Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju has been served a notice by the Vigilance, summoning him for interrogation at the Vigilance SP office in Poojappura on Saturday in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam. As per the notice, he needs to be present at the office by 11 am. The Vigilance sleuths have already collected evidence against him in the case. Earlier, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had given permission to the Vigilance to go ahead with questioning Ebrahim Kunju.