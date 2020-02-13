Rs 3 crore seized from autorickshaw that met with an accident in Kerala's Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police on Thursday seized over Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash from an autorickshaw in Malappuram. Incidentally, the black money was recovered when the vehicle met with an accident at Valiyaparambu in Kottakkal near here.

The locals at the accident site, on noticing the currency inside the autorickshaw, informed the Kottakal police.



On reaching the spot, the cops collected the huge pile of currency that was hidden inside the rickshaw.

Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle overturned when a bike-borne gang reached Valiyaparambu and tried to snatch the cash. The police have arrested Shafeel and Ismail from Thanur, both autorickshaw drivers, in connection with the case.

A team led by Kottakkal CI Yusuf C has launched an investigation into the case.