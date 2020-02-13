Trains turning conduits for smuggling narcotics

Home States Kerala

Published: 13th February 2020 06:03 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Guess who likes trains, besides railway enthusiasts? Criminals trying to smuggle contraband, especially ganja, into the state. Back-to-back seizures by the anti-narcotics squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has revealed that smugglers from states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are increasingly using long-distance trains to smuggle the contraband into the state.

As per the data with the Railway Police 89 narcotic cases were registered in the state last year under the railways’ Thiruvananthapuram Division. Also, the RPF seized drugs worth Rs 1.56 crore. The anti-narcotic squad has seized ganja worth Rs 44 lakh so far this year.

In Palakkad division, 85 cases of ganja smuggling were registered last year, in which 307.15kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized. Other contraband, including psychotropic tablets, banned tobacco products and IMFL, worth over Rs 1.11 crore were also seized last year.

“The seizures were made during random checks or during raids,” said T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam. “However, it can’t be said that smugglers have turned to trains to bring ganja into the state,” he said.

“The inspections are not being carried out by RPF alone. In some cases, we associated with the Excise Department to conduct raids at railway stations and in trains,” he said, adding, “RPF has seized only ganja in large quantities so far. We have not come across any psychedelic drugs or ampules being smuggled via trains.” It was found that most of the seizures were made from long-distance trains plying at night or early morning.

“We have also come across migrant labourers transporting gutka, Hans and other banned tobacco products,” said Gopakumar.He said the rise in ganja smuggling could be attributed to its high demand and huge price here.

“Removing the demand is the only way to halt ganja smuggling,” he said.An RPF officer said smugglers pack the ganja and disguise it as luggage. “Most of the time, ganja is smuggled in general compartments. Since they are jam-packed, no one notices the extra luggage,” he said.

Theft too keeps cops on toes
The theft of gold, precious stones and other valuables belonging to two passengers, travelling in different trains bound for the same destination on the same day, has turned the spotlight back on the safety aspect of train travel. As per the data, around 183 thefts cases were registered last year.  “Officers have been deputed as security detail on-board passenger and express trains that run at night to ensure the safety and security of the passengers and their property,” said an RPF officer.

‘Yoddhav’ app to combat drug mafia
Kochi: In a move to curb the drug flow in the city, Kochi city police are all set to roll out the ‘Yoddhav’ app on Saturday. Kochi police commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the app has been named so as the police want people to be warriors in the fight against drugs. Sakhare said the inflow of drugs is posing a serious threat to society. He said drugs are coming into the district from other states and recently there has been a spurt in the use of drugs and the number of drug peddlers. “Though the police are taking good efforts to curb drug usage, the number of drug smugglers is increasing. This is because of the lack of informants. People are afraid to give information to police. They are scared they will be victimised if they share information. This is where the app becomes useful for them,” he said. The app will facilitate a platform for the people to provide anonymous information.

