195 to get govt jobs under sports quota

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in Kerala, 195 people will get government jobs under sports quota in one go. The posting orders will be handed over to the sportspersons by Chief Minister at a function to be held at the Central Stadium here on February 20.

It’s the first time in the history of the state that these many people are given posting under sports quota. The appointments are being made from the rank list for sports quota, which has been pending since 2010-14, when the UDF government was in office.

Each year, a total of 50 people are appointed under sports quota, based on which the rank lists of five years from 2010 to 2014 were considered. As several sportspersons have found place in more than one rank list, the final list for five years has only 195 names.