CAG findings against top cop Behera to figure in CPM leadership meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CAG report against State Police Chief Loknath Behera and the Opposition gunning for his and the Chief Minister’s head have put the Left government in the state on the back foot. Party is also worried about the timing of the controversy as it prepares to gear up for the panchayat elections.It is learned that the secretariat meet on Friday and the two-day state committee from Saturday will discuss the findings in the CAG report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already made it clear that proper procedure will be followed while considering the CAG report. Sources said that at the CPM secretariat, the chief minister is likely to explain the issue and make his stand on the follow up action to be taken.

The Chief Minister and the Left leadership have already indicated that the CAG report need not be given undue importance. As per the normal procedure, the Public Accounts Committee will check the findings in the CAG report, said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.

It is no secret that the CPI and a section within the CPM are unhappy with the functioning of the police. The controversies have not gone down well with them.

Meanwhile, a section of the Left front has already started defending the police, ..“The Chief Minister has already stated that the proper procedures would be followed. On Thursday, he discussed the issue with the DGP. Now based on his assessment of the situation, the party will take a call. This is not the first time that the CAG has come up with similar findings,” a CPM leader said.

Local body polls

The three-day leadership meet will look into the preparations for the local body elections this year. The state committee members who attended party area committee meetings two months ago , as part of strengthening the party’s organisational system ahead of the panchayat elections, will report the feedback to the leadership.