CAG report, accusing Kerala police chief of corruption, is politically motivated: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As expected, the ruling CPM in Kerala has decided to play down the controversies surrounding the recently-released CAG report that pulled up the State Police Chief for diverting funds in addition to a slew of major irregularities.

Terming the controversies 'politically motivated', the CPM state secretariat on Friday decided to move ahead ignoring the controversies. The party observed that most of the allegations, pointed out by the CAG in its report, pertaining to the tenure of the previous UDF government when Ramesh Chennithala was the Home Minister.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already made clear that the CAG report would be handled as per the procedures. The party secretariat entrusted the chief minister to reply to the allegations in a suitable manner.

The two-day party state committee from Saturday will also discuss the issue. The CPM also discussed the High Court verdict on Thursday on the voters' list for the local body elections.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, DGP Loknath Behera offered an explanation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the CAG report that pointed at irregularities and lapses on the part of the police.

Behera, who met the Governor, along with Chief Minister's Police advisor Raman Srivastava, explained about the police's official stand in the issue.