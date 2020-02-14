COVID-19: Student discharged from Alappuzha MCH

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: THE medical student who was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) isolation ward with coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) was discharged on Thursday.

Officials said the state medical board approved the discharge on Wednesday after the patient’s swab samples tested negative at National Virology Institutes (NIV) in Alappuzha and Pune NIV. “He was moved to his home after completing all medical procedure on Thursday. He’ll be in house quarantine for 14 days,” said MCH Superintendent R V Ramlal. “The patient and relatives in the house should be vigilant for the next 14 days and the department has given all instructions to them in this regard,” Ramlal said.

Officials said the isolation ward will be kept ready to face any eventuality. The student, who had come from Wuhan, was admitted to the MCH isolation ward on January 30. His swab samples were tested at Pune NIV. The two other students, who were confirmed positive, are recovering at the Thrissur Medical College and Kasaragod District Hospital, with the former testing negative in the three tests.