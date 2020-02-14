Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Student discharged from Alappuzha MCH

Officials said the state medical board approved the discharge on Wednesday after the patient’s swab samples tested negative at National Virology Institutes (NIV) in Alappuzha and Pune NIV.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, where nearly 12 people have been admitted for suspected novel coronavirus infection | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: THE medical student who was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) isolation ward with coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) was discharged on Thursday.

Officials said the state medical board approved the discharge on Wednesday after the patient’s swab samples tested negative at National Virology Institutes (NIV) in Alappuzha and Pune NIV. “He was moved to his home after completing all medical procedure on Thursday.  He’ll be in house quarantine for 14 days,” said MCH Superintendent R V Ramlal. “The patient and relatives in the house should be vigilant for the next 14 days and the department has given all instructions to them in this regard,” Ramlal said.

Officials said the isolation ward will be kept ready to face any eventuality. The student, who had come from Wuhan, was admitted to the MCH isolation ward on January 30. His swab samples were tested at Pune NIV. The two other students, who were confirmed positive, are recovering at the Thrissur Medical College and Kasaragod District Hospital, with the former testing negative in the three tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp