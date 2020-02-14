Home States Kerala

Three people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover

Kerala has also successfully contained the outbreak of Nipah in the state in the past by following the protocol and procedures laid down by the WHO.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: Kerala has scripted a victory in its fight against the deadly coronavirus as all three people who were diagnosed with coronavirus infection have fully recovered under the direct supervision of the Kerala state health department.

The three people had a travel history of China as they were medical students in Wuhan and they had been undergoing treatment in the quarantine wards of health Department ever since they landed here in Kerala.

ALSO READ | 'Improvement in condition of two Indians infected with Coronavirus onboard cruise ship': Embassy

Commenting on the health department, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said "Just as in the case of Nipah, Kerala has won battle with Coronavirus. All the 3 patients identified have been confirmed by Central authorities to have fully recovered. No case of secondary spread. The number under quarantine observation drastically coming down", he said in a tweet.
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe by quarantining the affected people and imposing home quarantine restrictions on suspected people who could present a risk of infecting others.

The state had also successfully contained the outbreak of Nipah in the state in the past by following the protocol and procedures laid down by the WHO.

