Home States Kerala

Child, brutally beaten up by 'drunkard' step-father, rescued by police in Kerala

The aculprit  and his wife were arrested from their house in nearby Ambalapuzha, where they had shifted a week ago.

Published: 15th February 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

violence, child abuse

For representation purposes

By PTI

ALAPUZZHA: A three-year old boy subjected to brutal treatment by his 'drunkard' step-father for nearly a month was rescued and hospitalised here and the man and the child's mother were arrested on Saturday following intervention by neighbours, police said.

The boy with injury marks all over his body, including in private parts, has been admitted to the medical college hospital, they said. "He (the boy) said he was afraid to go back home. We have formally informed the child-line officials. They will take custody of the kid," the investigating officer told PTI.

Police said 38-year old Vyshakh and his wife were arrested from their house in nearby Ambalapuzha, where they had shifted a week ago, after the neighbours informed the police on hearing cries of the child on Saturday morning.

The two were produced before a magistrate court which remanded them to judicial custody. Vyshakh, who had been beating up the child under the influence of liquor, was the third husband of the woman and the boy was born to her and her second husband.

According to police, the brutality meted out to the boy was first noticed by the sister of Vyshakh recently when she had taken him to her home for a day. However, the family members did not confront Vyshakh as they were afraid of him because he was a drunkard.

Police said that instead, the sister had had asked the neighbours to keep an eye on the boy. Today morning, the boy was crying uncontrollably when the locals intervened and called the police. The neighbours said they had heard the cries of the boy earlier also, but took it as normal occurrence.

Vyshakh tried to escape when the police came, but they caught him. His wife was also arrested as she had remained a mute spectator to the brutality inflicted on the child, police said adding investigations were on. The father of the boy had been informed, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala child abuse Kerala child violence Kerala Police Alappuzha
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp