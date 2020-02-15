Home States Kerala

Kerala Election Commission to move Supreme Court against HC order on voter's list

The High Court had quashed the Election Commission's order to conduct the civic body polls based on the voters' list prepared for the 2015 local body elections. 

Published: 15th February 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Election Commission will appeal before the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order to conduct the local body elections using the electoral roll prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

The commission observed that it's not practical to hold the local body elections using the 2019 voters' list. In the wake of the High Court order, the commission has put on hold all procedures related to renewal of voters list. The commission is most likely to file the appeal before the Apex Court by next week. 

The High Court had quashed the Election Commission's order to conduct the civic body polls based on the voters' list prepared for the 2015 local body elections. 

The state government is also in favour of the Commission's decision to go on appeal. The Commission can take an independent decision, said local self-government minister AC Mohideen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Supreme Court Kerala High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp