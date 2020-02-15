Kerala Election Commission to move Supreme Court against HC order on voter's list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Election Commission will appeal before the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order to conduct the local body elections using the electoral roll prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The commission observed that it's not practical to hold the local body elections using the 2019 voters' list. In the wake of the High Court order, the commission has put on hold all procedures related to renewal of voters list. The commission is most likely to file the appeal before the Apex Court by next week.

The High Court had quashed the Election Commission's order to conduct the civic body polls based on the voters' list prepared for the 2015 local body elections.

The state government is also in favour of the Commission's decision to go on appeal. The Commission can take an independent decision, said local self-government minister AC Mohideen.