Minister’s gunman among the accused in bullet missing case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s gunman’s name figuring in connection with the CAG report on missing bullets in the police force has put the LDF government in a spot.

Sanilkumar, the gunman of the minister, has been named third accused in the case registered at Peroorkada police station in 2019. Sanilkumar was a havildar in the Special Armed Police Battalion in Thiruvananthapuram, before becoming the gunman of the minister.

There are 11 policemen involved in shoddy upkeep of ammunition stock register, cheating and illicit gain in the FIR registered by police. Though the crime is serious in nature, the investigation has not reached anywhere. Interestingly only the junior officers were named in the list of accused.

Meanwhile, minister Surendran said that Sanilkumar would remain in his post as gunman till he gets convicted. We cannot consider him as an accused just because he is in the list of accused, the minister said.