Home States Kerala

Minister’s gunman among the accused in bullet missing case

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s gunman’s name figuring in connection with the CAG report on missing bullets in the police force has put the LDF government in a spot.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s gunman’s name figuring in connection with the CAG report on missing bullets in the police force has put the LDF government in a spot.

Sanilkumar, the gunman of the minister, has been named third accused in the case registered at Peroorkada police station in 2019. Sanilkumar was a havildar in the  Special Armed Police Battalion in Thiruvananthapuram, before becoming the gunman of the minister.

There are 11 policemen involved in shoddy upkeep of ammunition stock register, cheating and illicit gain in the FIR registered by police. Though the crime is serious in  nature, the investigation has not reached anywhere. Interestingly only the junior officers were named in the list of accused.

Meanwhile, minister Surendran said that Sanilkumar would remain in his post as gunman till he gets convicted. We cannot consider him as an accused just because he is in the list of accused, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp