Home States Kerala

CAA has become a nightmare to citizens, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

The Congress leader also appreciated the Kerala government for refusing to implement NPR with the current set of questions.

Published: 16th February 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the basic right of a citizen has turned out to be a nightmare with introduction of CAA at the Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival which concluded in Marine Drive, Kochi. 

Tharoor was talking on the topic ‘Who is an Indian’ added that India is ruled by a government that challenges the ground rules that all the governments have been following in the last 72 years.
 
He said the topic has become greatly relevant after the introduction of CAA. “India was always famous as a country with diversity. No religion can claim a majority in India. The government has introduced a religious test to determine the citizens of the country which betrays the ideals put forth by Mahatma Gandhi and many others who were behind the formation of India,” he said.

The MP also said that the protests carried out in various parts of the country by students and others are because they realise the fact that their fundamental right is being challenged. 

ALSO READ | Worried about 'hatred inculcated' in society over anti-CAA protests: Tushar Gandhi

“The process of National Population Register (NPR) carried out by the UPA government and BJP’s government is very different. The BJP government has introduced eight new questions including ones about family. The officer who is in charge of the procedure can mark one as dubious citizenship. 

"Then they will be summoned to produce documents in the second round of interviews. 65 per cent of the Indians don’t possess a birth certificate. 40 per cent of infants born in the last five years don’t have a birth certificate,” he said.
 
The Congress leader also appreciated the Kerala government for refusing to implement NPR with the current set of questions.

He also added that no one should ever remark that CAA will only affect Muslims. “It’s not about religion. This affects anyone with self-respect. This affects our constitution. With diversity being our country’s strength, acceptance of everyone is what we require.”
 
The secret behind Tharoor’s glamour
 
Amidst serious discussions on CAA, NRC and NPR, one of the audiences were curious about what was the secret behind Shashi Tharoor’s glamour even at this age.

“There is a saying that ‘choose your parents wisely’. It’s all about genes,” came a quick reply from MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act CAA Anti CAA protests Shashi Tharoor Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival Kochi
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp