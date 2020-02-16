CAA has become a nightmare to citizens, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the basic right of a citizen has turned out to be a nightmare with introduction of CAA at the Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival which concluded in Marine Drive, Kochi.

Tharoor was talking on the topic ‘Who is an Indian’ added that India is ruled by a government that challenges the ground rules that all the governments have been following in the last 72 years.



He said the topic has become greatly relevant after the introduction of CAA. “India was always famous as a country with diversity. No religion can claim a majority in India. The government has introduced a religious test to determine the citizens of the country which betrays the ideals put forth by Mahatma Gandhi and many others who were behind the formation of India,” he said.

The MP also said that the protests carried out in various parts of the country by students and others are because they realise the fact that their fundamental right is being challenged.

ALSO READ | Worried about 'hatred inculcated' in society over anti-CAA protests: Tushar Gandhi

“The process of National Population Register (NPR) carried out by the UPA government and BJP’s government is very different. The BJP government has introduced eight new questions including ones about family. The officer who is in charge of the procedure can mark one as dubious citizenship.

"Then they will be summoned to produce documents in the second round of interviews. 65 per cent of the Indians don’t possess a birth certificate. 40 per cent of infants born in the last five years don’t have a birth certificate,” he said.



The Congress leader also appreciated the Kerala government for refusing to implement NPR with the current set of questions.

He also added that no one should ever remark that CAA will only affect Muslims. “It’s not about religion. This affects anyone with self-respect. This affects our constitution. With diversity being our country’s strength, acceptance of everyone is what we require.”



The secret behind Tharoor’s glamour



Amidst serious discussions on CAA, NRC and NPR, one of the audiences were curious about what was the secret behind Shashi Tharoor’s glamour even at this age.

“There is a saying that ‘choose your parents wisely’. It’s all about genes,” came a quick reply from MP.