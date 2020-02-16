Home States Kerala

CAG report: Crime Branch to inspect rifles tomorrow

Armed battalions directed to surrender all rifles to police headquarters on Monday; ADGP (Crimes) Tomin Thachankary to carry out inspections

Published: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will inspect all rifles of the Special Armed Police on Monday. The inspection will be carried out under ADGP (Crimes) Tomin Thachankary. He also directed all the commandants to return the 660 Insas rifles within two days. The Crime Branch decided to inspect the rifles after a CAG report said 25 rifles were missing.

Thachankary has already constituted a special team under Thiruvananthapuram unit DySP Anilkumar to probe the charges. The rifles, distributed to various armed battalions, would be brought back to the police headquarters for verification of stocks. 

“We have directed all the battalions to surrender the rifles for verification on Monday,” Thachankary told reporters. The CAG report had stated 12,061 live cartridges were found missing in a joint verification in the Bell-of-Arms of SAPB, along with the Assistant Commandant. There was a shortage of 250 9-mm Drill Cartridges, which was “covered up” with dummy cartridges, the report on General and Social Sector for the fiscal ending March 31, 2018, had said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp