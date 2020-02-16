Palarivattom flyover scam: Vigilance to question Ebrahim Kunju again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday completed first round of questioning of former PWD minister VK Ebrahim Kunju at Thiruvananthapuram in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam. The probe team will summon him again after corroborating his statements with the other accused in the case.

The probe team is also likely to summon former RBDCK MD Mohammed Hanish for questioning in connection with the case. Official sources said though Hanish’s alleged role in the case surfaced initially, his name was dropped because of lack of evidence. “But the probe team has been able to collect a few evidence linking his direct involvement Only after thoroughly verifying the evidence, the team will decide on arresting Ebrahim Kunju,” the officials said. Ebrahim Kunju told reporters that he would cooperate with the probe team. The team will share the details with the Advocate General’s office.