Citizenship has become a nightmare for citizens: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), citizenship has become a nightmare for the people of this nation, said Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Sunday.



“India is being ruled by a government that’s challenging the ground rules every government has been following for the last 72 years,” he added.

Tharoor was talking on the topic ‘Who is an Indian?’ at the Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, which concluded at Marine Drive on Sunday.



“India is known for its diversity. No religion can claim a majority here. But, this religious test to determine citizenship betrays the ideals put forth by Mahatma Gandhi and many others who were behind the formation of India,” he said. He said protests are being carried out in various parts of the country because the people realise that their fundamental right is being challenged.



“The process of National Population Register (NPR) carried out by the UPA is different from that of the BJP. They have introduced eight questions.

The officer-in-charge can mark one as a dubious citizen, following which they will be summoned to produce documents. Around 65 per cent of Indians don’t possess birth certificate.



Also, 40 per cent of infants born in the past five years don’t have birth certificate,” he said. He appreciated the state government for refusing to implement NPR with the current questions.