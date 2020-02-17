Coronavirus scare: 14-day home isolation for Keralites evacuated from China

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health Department is all set to receive the 115 Keralites who were evacuated from Wuhan in China, which is the epicenter of COVID 19.



The Keralites upon their arrival at the national capital were quarantined at the special facility created by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Chawla Camp.



​According to the Health Department, it received an intimation from the Union Health Ministry that as all of them have tested negative for COVID 19, they will be allowed to travel back to the state from Monday evening.



Meanwhile, the returnees will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

“Though repeated tests came out negative, all the 115 persons will have to complete 28 days of the quarantine period. They had completed 14 days of quarantine at the Chawla camp. Upon their arrival in the state, they will remain in home isolation for the next 14 days. The respective district medical offices will ensure the same,” said Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, public health emergency of international concern.



At the same time, Dr. Raju V R, director-in-charge of health services, said a detailed action plan for the returnees will only get finalized in the rapid response team meeting scheduled to convene on Monday.



As per the daily status report, the state at present has put 2,276 persons under surveillance. Of this, 2,262 are under home isolation and 14 are admitted to various hospitals.