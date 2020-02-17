CPM to expose radical Islamists for keeping RSS at bay in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM will expose the designs of Islamic fundamentalists who try to whip up communal sentiments in the state, adding fuel to the religious polarisation being carried out by the RSS, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

“There is no major difference between Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI and RSS in Kerala. On the one side, the SDPI is exhorting to chant ‘Bolo Takbir’, while on the other, RSS is promoting Jai Sri Ram slogans. The intention of all these organisations is religious polarisation,” Kodiyeri said.



RSS is also trying to cash in on by strongly promoting anti-Islam campaigns. Congress, on its part, is taking an anti-Communist stance. So the CPM has decided to hold programmes to expose the designs of RSS and Islamic fundamentalists, he said.

The Left is also looking for a broader stance against the right wing’s Hindutva agenda and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Unfortunately, the Congress is looking the other way, he said.

The Left parties will hold national-level protests on the Martyrs’ Day on March 23, raising the slogan ‘India belongs to everyone’. Further, the Left parties will also hold protest programmes on Tuesday against the Centre’s “anti-people stance in the Union Budget and its pro-corporate policies, “he said.

CPM expels ‘Maoists’ Alan, Thwaha



The CPM on Sunday expelled Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested under the UAPA for alleged Maoists links. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told media persons said.

Bullets missing not a new thing: Kodiyeri



The case of bullets having gone missing from the armoury of Kerala Police, which was highlighted in the accountant general’s report, is hardly anything new, said Kodiyeri.