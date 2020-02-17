Kerala crime branch rejects CAG report on missing of rifles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crime branch ADGP Tomin Thachankary on Monday rejected the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on missing of rifles at the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB).

The crime branch confirmed that all the rifles were present in public inspection at the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp in Peroorkkada. He also said that CAG officials will be questioned about the flawed report submitted. CAG audit had found a shortage of 25 INSAS rifles in its performance audit during 2013-18.

"There will be more investigation into the missing bullets. We will make more arrests and higher profile people might also come under it," said Thachankary. The crime branch chief said that the charge sheet will be filed in the case in two months. The CAG report had stated 12,061 live cartridges were found missing in a joint verification in the Bell-of-Arms of SAPB, along with the Assistant Commandant.

In the SAP camp, 647 riffles were displayed. The remaining 13 is said to be with the IR battalion in Manipur which was also confirmed through live video inspection.