Home States Kerala

Kerala government’s IT projects drag on as departments find it hard to attract skilled techies

This means a software engineer hired for a project on a contract basis for say Rs 26,000 per month will get only Rs 19,500 per month.

Published: 17th February 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala may be India’s ‘first fully digital state’, and even recently topped the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment in 2019, but a close look reveals that many of the state government’s IT projects are lagging behind, courtesy its inability to attract quality software programmers -- the key segment which implements these projects.

The biggest culprit is the state government which is staying away from direct hiring of the software engineers for its various projects, and instead, depending entirely on Delhi-based National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), an arm of National Informatics Centre (NIC), for the staffing requirements, said sources.

The problem with NICSI is that while the state government provides the funds for paying salaries to the recruits, 25 per cent of the money paid to the staff goes directly to NICSI every month as its commission. This means a software engineer hired for a project on a contract basis for say Rs 26,000 per month will get only Rs 19,500 per month.

The officers in most departments, from Public Works to the Civil Supplies to Local Self-government, and the district collectorate are frustrated that the projects are lagging. Not surprisingly, the most efficient IT framework is run by the GST and e-Treasuries wing of the state government, where the software engineers are hired directly by the Finance Department.

“The problem we face is that NICSI supplies us some random youngsters from job websites such as Naukri.com, Monster.com, etc. More often than not, these youngsters are not skilled to be put on these projects. Recently, NICSI supplied us five persons but we found all of them mediocre. After rejecting all five, we called back one applicant and trained him from scratch to keep the project going,” said a senior officer in a government department.

“Another problem we face is that we can’t retain these engineers as there is no bond or agreement, and they jump the moment they get a better offer,” he said. “None is familiar with NICSI and it acts as a commission agent, without actually doing any work.” Principal Secretary (finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh felt most departments are not hiring directly because they do not want to land themselves in any controversy later.

“Nothing stops them from hiring directly. It’s just that they have to go through the tendering process while the NICSI route is safer. The only problem is that the time you gain by depending on NICSI will be lost as the quality of the staff you hire may not be good and you end up in a PSU-type structure,” he said. NICSI, Thiruvananthapuram,  general manager Shaji Kuriakose admitted that those hired for the government IT projects do not stay on as the job profile is temporary in nature.

“The moment they get a good offer from leading IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro, TCS, etc, they move out. But, we don’t think the Kerala state IT projects implemented for various departments are dragging that much,” he told TNIE.

Regarding the NICSI cornering a huge chunk of the salaries, Kuriakose explained 18 per cent goes as GST and another seven per cent is paid as commission to manpower recruiting agency, empanelled under NICSI.

Mohana Dhas, scientist-G, state informatics officer, NIC-Kerala, said some odd projects may be running behind schedule, but broadly there have been no major issues. On the issue of difficulties in finding skilled engineers, he said NIC provides proper training to youngsters.

“There are also instances when we suggest names to the empanelled agencies for recruitment for NIC projects,” Dhas said. However, sources said the sheer unfamiliarity of NICSI in the Kerala market is resulting in dozens of deserving young IT graduates losing out on a great opportunity to join the government service, even though on contract.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala IT Departments Kerala Government
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp