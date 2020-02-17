Work for transforming society: Supreme head of Mar Thoma Church

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Supreme head of Mar Thoma Church Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan has called upon the faithful to work for the transformation of society.

Delivering the concluding message of the 125th Maramon Convention on Sunday, the metropolitan said love, trust and compassion of Jesus should reach people belonging to all sections of society. The sermons delivered during the eight days of the convention should be conveyed to those who go through pain and suffering. “People face various challenges and problems when they deviate from the path of God,” Joseph Mar Thoma said. The metropolitan said only God can be trusted and his love and affection are real.

“Hence, the offer made by other than Jesus is taken with caution,” he said. Delivering the sermon at the concluding session of the convention, Bishop Dino Gabriel of South Africa said Jesus is the saviour of all. The bishop said the faithful should follow the path for happiness, love and compassion.

“The love and affection bestowed on the faithful should be shared with fellow-beings,” he said.The faithful should try to transform others and show the path of love and affection to the people around them, the bishop said. Mar Thoma Evangelical Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over the meeting.