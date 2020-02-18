Home States Kerala

Alan Shuhaib can write exams: Kannur varsity

The HC on Monday directed the university to take a decision on petition of UAPA case accused seeking nod to write LLB exams

Published: 18th February 2020 06:38 AM

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University has granted permission to Alan Shuhaib, who is in jail in connection with a UAPA case, to write the LLB second-semester examinations which begin on Tuesday. The university also informed this to the High Court. Alan is a second-year LLB student of Palayad campus, Kannur University. 

 The decision was taken in the light of his petition in the High Court seeking permissions to write the examination. Since he has the required attendance needed to write the examinations, the university informed the court that Alan could write the exams without any issues. Earlier, the High Court had asked the university whether Alan can write the examinations. The court also said that, if the university gives sanction to Alan, the NIA should provide facilities for him to write the examinations. The court had also asked the university to take a decision in this regard within 48 hours. 

In a statement released on Monday evening, Kannur University has said that it  has replied to the letter of the standing counsel asking whether there are any technical issues involved in allowing Alan Shuhaib from writing the examinations. As the university got the letter on Monday afternoon, the controller of examinations verified the matter and informed that if the court has given sanction to Alan to write the examinations, university has no objection regarding this. Following this, the VC issued an order allowing Alan to write the examinations. 

The result of the examination will only be published after getting the attendance certificate from the department head. The examination will be held from February 18 to 28 at the School of Legal Studies, Palayad between 1.30 and 4.30 pm. On Fridays, the examination will be held from 2pm to 5pm, the university informed. 

HC directive

Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kannur University to take a decision within 48 hours, on the application filed by Alan Shuhaib, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly having links with a Maoists outfit, seeking permission to write the second-semester LLB exams. Justice S V Bhatti issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Alan Shuhaib seeking to quash the order removing him from the rolls of the university citing the reason that he had remained continuously absent for 15 days. Advocate A L Navaneeth Krishnan, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the order was issued without giving any show-cause notice to the petitioner and the order issued in violation of principles of natural justice. 

DYFI disowns Alan, Thwaha 
Kozhikode: Close on the heels of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s statement that Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal were dismissed from the party due to their Maoist connections, DYFI too disowned the duo. DYFI National president P A Mohammad Riyas said shouting Maoist slogans itself is proof of Maoist links.“We cannot approve of any move which misguides the youth and push them into the path of violence,” he told reporters here on Monday. On the slapping of UAPA, Riyas said DYFI has the opinion not to slap UAPA even on Maoists.

