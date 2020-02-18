Body of toddler found on Thayyil beach

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The body of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was found on Thayyil beach on Monday. According to the Kannur City police, the deceased toddler is Viyan, alias Ponnus, son of Pranav of Koodali and Saranya. The police are interrogating the parents of Viyan in connection with the incident. On Monday morning, Pranav had lodged a complaint with the city police stating that his son was missing, who was with him the previous night as he went to sleep.

Saranya has been staying with her parents at Thayyil for some days and on Sunday Pranav reached her house and stayed there. The neighbours came to know that the child was missing around 6 am on Monday when Pranav and Saranya started searching for him in the neighbourhood. The local residents too joined the search and found his body among the rocks on the beach.