Home States Kerala

Loka Kerala Sabha: Rs 60 lakh on food bill, Rs 23 lakh on stay

Details of the splurge have put the govt in the dock. This has come amid the major cut in expenditure mooted by the finance dept

Published: 18th February 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A whopping Rs 60 lakh for food. And another Rs 23 lakh splurged on accommodation. Even as the state reels under acute financial crisis and the finance minister having drawn out a detailed plan for cutting additional expenditure, the second Loka Kerala Sabha held in the state capital tells a different story. Putting the Left Democratic Front government in the dock, documentary evidence has come out pointing out irregularities and overspending for food and accommodation provided to the delegates. Of the 351 delegates, 69 from the UDF kept away, thereby taking the total number of delegates to a mere 282. However, funds have been earmarked for lunch and dinner served to 700 and 600 people, respectively. 

As per the details that have come out, an empowered committee meeting on December 20 decided to entrust an event management company with finalising the food requirement. However, the event company conveyed its inability to supply the food. Following which, due to shortage of time, Raviz Kovalam was entrusted with the task of serving food for delegates from January 1- 3. 

The empowered committee meet on January 28, observed that the number of people was higher than what the food committee had calculated. The food committee was asked to negotiate the rate and finalise. As per the verification by the food committee, the numbers and the rate were finalised. Based on this, the total funds would come to Rs 59.82 lakh. This include dinner for 250 (at Rs 1,700 plus tax per person) on the first day, breakfast for 400 (Rs 550 plus tax),  lunch for 700 (Rs 1,900 plustax), dinner for 600 (Rs 1,700 plus tax), refreshment for 700 (Rs 250 plus tax) on the second day, breakfast for 400, lunch for 700 and refreshment for 700 on the third day. The food committee has recommended to pay the amount.

Similarly seven hotels in addition to Guest House and Rest House were booked to accommodate the delegates. Though the LKS was from January 1 to 3, the dates were relaxed from December 31 to January 4, considering the early arrivals and late checkouts. The bills submitted by the hotels have come to Rs 23.42 lakh. 

These include Mascot Hotel (Rs 3.88 lakh for 50 rooms), Apollo Dimora (Rs 5.49 lakh for 75 rooms), Hilton Garden Inn (Rs 7.60 lakh for 60 rooms), Hycinth (Rs 2.31 lakh for 30 rooms), SP Grand Days (Rs 4,58,08 for 15 rooms), Central Residency (Rs 1.45 lakh for 25 rooms), Residency Tower (Rs 1.96 lakh for 40 rooms), Government Guest House (Rs 21,123 for 13 rooms) and Government Rest House (Rs 3,600 for 4 rooms). The committee has recommended to pay the bill as it comes below the estimated Rs 42 lakh. 

The corruption and extravaganza in connection with Loka Kerala Sabha has tumbled out, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Despite the slowdown in developmental activities, there is no dearth of extravaganza, he alleged.

“As per the information that has come out, around Rs one crore was spent on food and accommodation of the Loka Kerala Sabha delegates. The money spent was justified by stating that food was served to more than twice the number of delegates. The charges raised by the Opposition have now been found to be true,” said Chennithala. 

Extravangance in the time of  belt-tightening
Rs 60 lakh for food. And another Rs 23 lakh spent on accommodation. 
Of the 351 delegates, 69 from the UDF kept away, reducing the total number of delegates to a mere 282
Bills submitted by the hotels have come to Rs 23.42 lakh. 
Mascot Hotel (Rs 3.88 lakh for 50 rooms), Apollo Dimora (RS 5.49 lakh for 75 rooms), Hilton Garden Inn (Rs 7.60 lakh for 60 rooms), Hycinth (Rs 2.31 lakh for 30 rooms), SP Grand Days (Rs 4,58,08 for 15 rooms), Central Residency (Rs 1.45 lakh for 25 rooms), Residency Tower 
(Rs 1.96 lakh for 40 rooms), Government Guest House (Rs 21,123 for 13 rooms)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp